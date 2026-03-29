Arunachal to host annual job fair to connect youth with employment opportunities

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced that the state government will organise an annual job fair in three locations of the state namely, Bomdila, Itanagar and Roing, next month to connect young people with employers and expand opportunities for employment and skill development.

Sharing the announcement in a social media platform, the chief minister said the initiative, organised by the Youth Affairs department, aims to create a direct platform for youth to explore career options and interact with recruiters across multiple sectors.

“The Department of Youth Affairs is proud to present the Annual Job Fair, connecting our youth with employment, skill development, and career pathways,” Khandu said in a post on X.

According to the schedule, the job fair will be held in Bomdila (West Kameng) on April 13, Itanagar on April 15 and Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) on April 17. The events will feature walk-in interviews, allowing job seekers to directly engage with companies and recruiters.

Highlighting the objective of the initiative, Khandu said the platform will help young people discover new career possibilities and access employment opportunities in a wide range of sectors.

“A platform to explore jobs, interact with employers, and take the next step towards a brighter future,” he said. The job fair is expected to cover diverse sectors including manufacturing, IT development, accounting, graphic design, marketing, hospitality and defence-related services, among others, offering youth exposure to multiple career pathways.

Encouraging young people to participate, the chief minister urged them to take advantage of the opportunity to connect with potential employers.

“Don’t miss this opportunity. Your career journey starts here,” Khandu said.

Officials said the initiative is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen employment generation and skill development for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, while also bridging the gap between job seekers and industry.

The job fair is expected to bring together recruiters, training institutions and aspiring candidates, creating a platform for direct interaction and potential placements while helping youth identify suitable career paths, they added.

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