Seven women rescued from alleged sex trafficking racket in Arunachal; two from Assam held

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Police has rescued seven women from two lodges and arrested two persons in connection with alleged immoral trafficking activities, an official said on Saturday.

Itanagar Capital Region Naharlagun SP Nyelam Nega said teams from Banderdewa police station, led by SDPO Rishi Longdo, rescued the women from the two lodges on Friday.

The SP said the arrested individuals are Fardaus Ahmed (35) and Moina Das (34), both residents of Assam.

He said the women, primarily from Assam and hailing from broken households and impoverished backgrounds, were being exploited for sex work.

During interrogation, lodge authorities admitted to using rooms for immoral trafficking activities, police said.

The accused have been arrested under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and other applicable laws.

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