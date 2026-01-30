Arunachal to observe state mourning on Friday for former minister Takar Marde

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a day of state mourning on Friday as a mark of respect to former minister and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Takar Marde, who passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in New Delhi. According to an official order issued here on Thursday, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the state and at all state government establishments outside the state on the day of mourning.

All official entertainment programmes and celebratory government functions will remain suspended. In a special gesture of respect, all government offices, educational institutions and private business establishments in Upper Subansiri district will remain closed for the day.

The final rites of the late leader will be performed on Friday, during which a state ceremonial Guard of Honour will be accorded in recognition of his long and dedicated service to the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid homage to the departed leader on Thursday, describing him as a distinguished statesman who served the state in multiple capacities.

"His lifelong dedication to public service and the development of Arunachal Pradesh will always be remembered with respect and gratitude," the chief minister said while extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Marde died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. He was 64 and is survived by three wives, three sons and a daughter.

Born on July 9, 1961, at Aya Marde village in Upper Subansiri district, Marde began his political journey in 1987 as a Zilla Parishad member. He later served as an Anchal Samiti member from 1992 to 1998 before being elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Dumporijo constituency on a Congress ticket in 1999. He was re-elected from the same constituency in 2004.

During his political career, Marde held several key positions, including Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and Chairman of the State Planning Board.

Widely regarded as a cornerstone of leadership in Upper Subansiri, he was known for his commitment to grassroots development and public welfare.

The state government expressed its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and appealed to the people of the state to join in paying tribute to a leader whose contributions significantly shaped the state's progress.

Also read: Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Takar Marde Dies at 64