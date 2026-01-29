Former Arunachal Pradesh Minister Takar Marde Dies at 64

Governor, CM expresses condolences

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Former Arunachal Pradesh minister Takar Marde died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

He was 64. Marde is survived by three wives, three sons and a daughter.

Born on July 9, 1961, at Aya Marde village in Upper Subansiri district, Marde began his political career in 1987 as a zilla parishad member.

From 1992 to 1998, he served as an anchal samiti member.

He was first elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly from the Dumporijo constituency on a Congress ticket in 1999 and was re-elected from the same seat in 2004.

Marde served the government in various capacities, including Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister, Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the State Planning Board.

Governor K.T. Parnaik, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein led the state in condoling Marde's untimely demise.

In a condolence message, Parnaik said Arunachal Pradesh had lost a compassionate and dedicated social activist who devoted his life to the uplift of the downtrodden and worked selflessly for the welfare of society.

In a social media post, Rijiju said he was deeply saddened by the untimely and tragic demise of former Arunachal Pradesh minister Takar Marde, describing him as a seasoned politician, a man of his word and kind-hearted. He said Marde's contributions to the state would be cherished forever.

Rijiju said Marde's death was an irreparable loss to society and his family and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the peace of the departed soul.

Khandu and Mein also expressed shock at Marde's untimely demise.

Khandu said he was deeply saddened by the passing of the late Takar Marde, describing him as a senior leader, former MLA, Deputy Speaker, Minister and Chairman of the State Planning Board who devoted his life to the service of Arunachal Pradesh and its people. He said Marde would always be remembered for his leadership, wisdom and dedication to public welfare.

In a post on X, Mein said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Takar Marde, describing him as a steadfast leader who devoted his life to the service of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and would be remembered for his contributions to the development of the state and the welfare of its people.

