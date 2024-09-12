"State police maintaining law and order": IGP intelligence K Kabib a day after fresh violence in Manipur

Imphal: Manipur Inspector General of Police (IGP), Intelligence, K Kabib, said on Wednesday that the state police is maintaining law and order a day after fresh violence erupted in Manipur.

He also said that more than ten policemen sustained injuries during the protests and that police used tear gas ammunition to disperse the agitators.

Addressing reporters in Imphal, IGP Kabib said, “State Police are maintaining law and order. In the last 24 hours, there were many protests reported in the valley. In many protests in Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching and Imphal West, the rallies took place peacefully...But in some locations, particularly in Imphal West, under the Singamari Police Station and City Police Station area, the protesters become violent.”

IGP Kabib added, “In Kakwa Bazar, there were reports of protesters using violent methods, including firearms and in the Uripok area, there were protesters using petrol bombs...In that, more than 10 policemen, including one VDF, got injured. To disperse the protesters, police used tear smoke ammunition and in many places the protesters were also injured.”

He said that instigators (of violence) were among those who were injured and detained.

“We have come to know that many of the protesters and participants were students...Among the injured people and among the detained persons, there are instigators and people not from the locality...,” he added.

Referring to Tuesday’s violence during a rally in Kakwa, he said, “Yesterday in Kakwa, when the rally turned violent, the people detained were not from the Kakwa area. This is proof that people from different parts are coming to your locality and instigating the local people...”

DIG CRPF Manish Kumar Sachar said earlier on Wednesday that the situation is fully under control in the state.

He said that forces are strongly giving befitting reply to the miscreants.

“...The situation is fully under control. The reports of an attack on a CRPF camp took place in a fringe area. Small incidents are taking place on the outskirts, which are being tackled by our forces and strongly giving befitting reply to the miscreants, “ he added.

