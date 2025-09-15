Arunachal to witness fresh spell of rain from Monday: IMD

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh is bracing for another wet phase as fresh showers are set to lash the state from Monday onwards, with widespread rainfall predicted across several districts, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather bureau has indicated that the intensity of rains will gradually decline after midweek, bringing partial relief to residents.

On September 15, the state will come under the grip of widespread rainfall and thunderstorms.

According to a bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here, most districts including, Upper Siang, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, and Changlang, are likely to see heavy to moderate spells, while western and central parts such as Tawang, West Kameng, and Papum Pare will experience scattered showers.

The activity, the bulletin added, will be “very likely” at most locations, raising the possibility of localised waterlogging and disruption in low-lying areas.

The wet conditions are forecast to persist into September 16, though the spread will be slightly reduced. Fairly widespread showers are expected to cover large parts of the Siang belt, Upper Subansiri, and Dibang Valley.

The intensity may weaken over the western pockets, yet the overall pattern suggests another damp day across Arunachal.

By Wednesday, a significant decline in rainfall activity is anticipated.

Only isolated to scattered showers are likely in most districts, with some eastern regions such as Tirap, Longding, and Changlang retaining chances of thunderstorms. Central and western belts are expected to see more breaks of sunshine as the system weakens.

