Arunachal Tragedy: Three Soldiers Perish as Truck Plummets into Gorge

ITANAGAR: Three Indian Army personnel lost their lives when the truck they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a gorge near Tapi on the Trans-Arunachal Highway in Upper Subansiri district.

The incident happened early this morning, and exact cause of falling of the vehicle is being investigated by the authorities.

The identities of the deceased in this unfortunate accident were Havildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar, and Gunner Ashish. The recovery operation has been jointly undertaken by the Indian Army and the local authorities; both are struggling to get the bodies from the treacherous ground and trying to gauge the entire situation.

This tragic incident, therefore, formed part of the incidents in the line of different accidents involving military personnel that have taken place in recent times in this region.

In June last year, a similar tragedy occurred when five Indian Army personnel died in an accident.

They were on an exercise near the Line of Actual Control with China in eastern Ladakh, when their tank fell into a flash flood. A sudden spurt in the water level of the river saw the tank getting dislocated, which, overtaken by the water force, gushed away and took the lives of the soldiers on board.

The four jawans and one JCO were among the victims in the accident last June. Definitely, the five fallen men underlined the severe challenges that military forces have to go through in order to operate in such hazardous environments.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung has underlined the need for fencing the international borders of the frontier state. Natung, who called on union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, urged him to put fencing along the international border that the state shares with China, Myanmar and Bhutan, to check the insurgent activities and illegal cross border movements, officials said.

Fencing over the international borders is the utmost priority of the northeastern state to check infiltration, drug trafficking, insurgent activities, and illegal cross-border movements," Natung said.