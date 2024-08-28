Manipur Crackdown: 5 Militants Arrested, Weapons & Vehicles Confiscated in Major Operation

IMPHAL: Security forces and police in Manipur arrested several members from outlawed militant groups in a string of joint operations and effected significant recoveries.

Two militants belonging to the banned KYKL group were apprehended at Wangjing Heirok crossing, Thoubal District on August 26.

The arrested persons were identified as Narengbam Gobin Singh, 37 years, and Moirangmayum Romantic alias Prem, 27 years.

One 9mm pistol along with a magazine; one carbine SMG along with a magazine, one mobile phone along with a SIM card; five rounds of live ammunition and one four-wheeled vehicle registered in the name of a resident of Sangaiyumpham of Thoubal district were recovered from their possession.

In this regard, police arrested a 29-year-old Koijam Uperjit Singh, member of banned militant group KCP-Taibangnganba, from Elangkhanpokpi in Kakching District during the intervening night of August 26 and 27. He admitted to his involvement in various activities during interrogation.

Earlier, a well-planned police operation was carried out by the Bishnupur district of Manipur, and it arrested four persons suspected to be members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group.

The operation, acting upon a timely intelligence report, was performed with precision by the local police force. The rounded-up individuals included 26-year-old Victoria Devi, an unexpected twist to the gang, besides three young men: Khundrakpam Rojit Singh, 28; Thokchom Sornu Singh, 23; and Khoirakpam Abhinash Singh, 21.

According to police sources, the group allegedly had been involved in extortion activities throughout the Nambol area in the state, capitalising on the fears and weaknesses of many residents of the area. Notably, an alert regarding the movements of the group was received, upon which the concerned officers set an operational trap with the hope of possibly intercepting the group.