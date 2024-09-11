Manipur: Two Additional CRPF Battalions Deployed to State Amid Unrest

IMPHAL: The central government has ordered the CRPF to send 2,000 more troops into the troubled state of Manipur. One group is being sent from Warangal in Telangana and the other from Latehar in Jharkhand.

The battalion from Warangal will be based at Kangvai in Churachandpur district, while the one from Latehar will be stationed near Imphal, the state capital.

These two units, imparted with training in assorted internal security duties, would also be given necessary backup, in the form of equipment and anti-drone systems.

A total 16 CRPF battalions that were deployed in Manipur following the May 2023 violence, established their operational bases last week in districts including Imphal East, Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Noney.

They are being told to stay on organised and maintain 'tight command and control' over their deployed units.

Meanwhile, two Assam Rifles battalions were moved out of Manipur recently for operations in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in other parts of the Northeast.

The Manipur government on Friday ordered that internet services across the state would be shut for five days from 3 pm today.

This move comes after students protests become increasingly violent in a bid to avoid the dissemination of inflammatory content on social media and further inflaming the situation. According to reports, the order said the "suspension is aimed at checking the spread of hate speech, inflammatory images and videos that can further escalate the situation.".

This comes through an official notification from the state's Home Department. To list it out: the ban also included a ban on mobile data, lease lines, VSATs, broadband, and VPN services. It will be lifted after 3 pm on September 15.

The protests, which began over a week ago, have gradually gained momentum. From students taking to the streets to demanding nothing less than the sacking of the DGP and the security adviser to the state government.

It spilled onto the streets on Tuesday as hundreds-strong protesters comprising students and women's groups stormed through, trying to march towards Raj Bhavan-the residence of the Governor-to press for their demands.