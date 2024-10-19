Arunachal Tragedy: Two Tawang Electrical Workers Fatally Electrocuted

ITANAGAR: Two staff members of the Tawang Electrical Division lost their lives due to electrocution on Thursday while working to repair the 11kV Tawang-Timilo-Changprong-Seru-Yusum feeder line.

The victims have been identified as Tenzin Lotey and Vikash Kumar.

Tawang Electrical Division Executive Engineer Sange Phuntso stated that "all three phases were restored up to a double-pole structure near Timilo on the morning of the 17th."

Executive Engineer Sange Phuntso explained that the line had been isolated by shutting it down, and then recharged up to Timilo. A team had been sent to locate the fault and restore the affected segment.

He further reported that Tenzin Lotey and Vikash Kumar had used an aluminum ladder to repair an isolated conductor around 4:45 pm on Thursday, but tragically, they were electrocuted as they had not taken a shutdown from the control room.

Two other staff members, Wangchin and Tenzin, who were also present, remained unharmed.

The Executive Engineer mentioned that the district power department deeply regrets the loss of life and will work to prevent such incidents in the future by raising awareness among the staff.

In the meantime, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his sorrow over the tragedy and announced that compensation will be provided to the families of the victims according to government regulations.

He also urged senior department officials to improve safety protocols to avoid similar accidents.