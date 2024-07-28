Teenager Student Bikash Das Dies from Electrocution in Darrang District

MANGALDAI: Bikash Das (16) a class X standard student of Borongabari High School and son of Niru Chandra Das of village Daha in Darrang district died on Friday evening due to electrocution. According to police, the accident occurred when the victim, a trainee in the three day duration residential workshop organised by the local unit of the RSS from Friday, had tried to pump the hand tube well connected with the electric motor at around 8 pm. He was rushed to Mangaldai Civil Hospital where he was declared dead. However, the office bearers of the district unit of RSS were not available for comments. The body was today handed over to the family members following post mortem. On the other hand, APDCL sources here termed the cause of the electrocution due to leakage in the internal wiring on the load side of the energy meter installed in the school campus.

