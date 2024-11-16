Arunachal: Tragic Seppa Hospital Mayhem Claims Four Lives, Sparks Outrage

ITANAGAR: In a tragic turn of events, the death toll from the Seppa hospital mayhem rose to four as Fei Beyong (50), a chowkidar of Government Higher Secondary School, Bazarline, succumbed to his injuries late Thursday night.

The incident occurred when a machete-wielding man went on a violent rampage at the District Hospital, Seppa, on Thursday. The mayhem had already claimed the lives of three people, including a mother-daughter duo, and left seven others injured.

East Kameng Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamdam Sikom shared details of the chilling episode. Nikam Sangbia, the accused, had argued heatedly with his wife over some unknown issues earlier on Thursday morning. During a fit of rage, he attacked his minor daughter and wife in the hospital, killing them on the spot.

The spree didn't end there. Anger having welled up inside Sangbia, he turned upon others in the hospital and made eight others lie victim. One such casualty included Fei Beyong who died due to the injuries inflicted upon him when his treatment was underway at Naharlagun's Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The town of Seppa in the East Kameng district is in shock, mourning, and reeling from the incident. Victims' families, even survivors, are dealing with the aftermath of the horrific violence.

SP Kamdam Sikom explained that it is on account of the family dispute that chaos surrounds this case. Sangbia is not mentally ill, he assured. "The accused does not cooperate much in the investigation process," he added.

Apart from deaths, two persons reported injured are critically injured. Inspector Minli Geyi, an in-charge officer of Seppa police station, is admitted with severe injuries. Pura Bagang is referred to Dibrugarh for further medical attention with a head injury.

Pressure now builds on the authorities to do justice for the death on the rampage. The rampage has exposed gaps in public safety and the urgency for constructing mechanisms for conflict resolution to curb such tragedies in the future.

The local administration vowed to hold a comprehensive investigation, but the community is demanding more robust measures to prevent such incidents and to guarantee safety in public places like hospitals.

This is a grim reminder of the far-reaching consequences that domestic disputes often take when they get out of hand, as seen in the mayhem at Seppa Hospital. The incident reminds one to continue investigating, where mental health awareness, conflict resolution, and better security measures are necessary to safeguard vulnerable communities.

The horrific incident warrants support and justice for the families of the victims and the injured. The incident calls for authorities and society to address the root cause of violence and work towards a safer, more harmonious community.