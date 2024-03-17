Arunachal: Training for presiding officers, polling officials underway in Naharlagun

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The second phase of training of presiding officers and first polling officials got underway at the Administrative Training Institute, Naharlagun, on Saturday.

The four-day training aims to ensure that election officials are prepared to conduct fair, transparent, and efficient elections.

Besides minutely covering the duties and responsibilities of the presiding and polling officials, hands-on training on VVPAT and EVMs; special sessions are being conducted to sensitise the officials about disability etiquette and the initiatives taken by ECI to facilitate PwD voters on poll day.

Nodal officer for training, EAC Dana Unna, requested that the trainees attend the sessions with diligence.

A similar four-day training is also being conducted simultaneously for second, third, and fourth polling officials at Shiksha Bhavan, Papu Nallah.

