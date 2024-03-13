Arunachal Pradesh unit of NCP declares first list of candidates for assembly polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) has declared the names of eight candidates for the assembly elections, due next month.

The first list of candidates declared by the party during a mass joining programme here on Monday include, former MLA Likha Saaya, former minister Tapang Taloh, Loma Gollo, Nyasam Jongsam, Ngolin Boi, Aju Chije, Mongol Yomso and Salman Mongrey.

Saaya, who is also the state unit NCP (AP) president, will enter into a straight fight against BJP MLA and incumbent Education minister Taba Tedir from Yachuli assembly constituency while Tapang Taloh will be up against BJP MLA Ojing Tasing from Pangin-Boleng.

Saaya was elected unopposed on a People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) ticket in 2014 but lost to Tedir in 2019.

Taloh, who recently switched allegiance, was former Education minister under the Congress government led by Nabam Tuki. He lost the 2019 polls to BJPs Ojing Tasing.

First-timer, Aju Chije will be up against speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona from Mechukha assembly seat.

Among the nominees declared in the list include first-timers Loma Gollo from Pakke Kessang, Nyasam Jongsam from Changlang North, Ngolin Boi from Namsang, Mongol Yomso from Mariyang-Geku and Salman Mongrey from Changlang South respectively.

