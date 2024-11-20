Indian Armed Forces Showcase Combat Prowess in 'Poorvi Prahar' Exercise in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a significant display of military prowess, the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force jointly conducted a four-day exercise “Poorvi Prahar” in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district, demonstrating their unmatched warfare skills in near-real combat scenarios. The comprehensive exercise validated the effectiveness of joint structures in intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, rapid mobilization, deployment and redeployment and operational logistics, a defence spokesman said.

The exercise highlighted the exceptional capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces as the units exhibited precision strike capabilities utilizing high-tech equipment to guarantee mission success. It also showcased the strength of integration amongst the services and the evolved civil-military fusion essential for ensuring victory in operations, Tezpur-based Defence spokesman Lt Col Athul Sreedharan informed.

General Officer Commanding in Chief of Eastern Command Lt General RC Tiwari and Air Marshal I S Walia, senior staff administrative officer from Eastern Air Command actively participated in the exercise at Mechuka from November 14 to 17, witnessing offensive manoeuvres in mountainous terrain supported by cutting-edge weaponry and equipment.

Appreciating the clockwork precision exhibited by the participating troops, the Army Commander emphasized the importance of joint structures and mechanisms to enhance synergy among the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force.

Integrated joint operations were conducted across multiple domains for the first time on such a large scale in the Eastern Theatre, the spokesman said.

The exercise was a full-fledged display of the might of the Indian Armed Forces, featuring advanced weapons systems such as the M-777 Howitzer, the Navy’s Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance aircraft P-8I, swarm drones, First Person View (FPV) drones, and loitering munitions.

Additionally, the latest helicopters like the Chinook and Light Combat Helicopter Prachand were employed to enhance operational effectiveness.

During the exercise, the Indian Armed Forces demonstrated their unmatched combat capabilities by executing complex operations that incorporated air, land, and sea elements.

The successful integration of third-dimensional warfare was adequately bolstered by new generation equipment, showcasing precision and efficiency in challenging terrain and dense electronic warfare environments.

The exercise also involved a tri-services combat free fall on an objective for the special forces, Lt Col Athul said.

The exercise stands as a testament to India's commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture through synergy and integration among its armed forces. The successful execution of the joint exercise not only reinforces the operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces but also assures the nation that we are prepared to address any security challenge that may arise in the future, the spokesman added.

