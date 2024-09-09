Arunachal Tribal Body Calls For Stringent Measures To Curb Illegal Immigration

ITANAGAR: As the state of Arunachal Pradesh is grappling with the issue of illegal immigration, an influential tribal body has urged the state government to thoroughly inspect the Inner Line Permits to curb the influx of illegal immigrants entering into the northeastern state.
The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), the apex body of community-based organisations in the state, have raised grave concerns regarding the crisis pertaining to the large scale influx of illegal immigrants into the inter-state border districts, including the capital region.
The AITF called upon the state government to closely monitor the situation on the ground and take preventive measures.
The AITF held a meeting with community-based organisations (CBOs) on Saturday to contemplate about the serious ramifications of illegal immigration on security, demographic imbalance and socio-economic, socio-cultural and socio-political impacts.
According to this forum, illegal immigrants were involved in illegal sex rackets which were busted recently in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh.
The forum claimed that all the northeastern states are experiencing the same problem of illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.
Many Bangladeshis have fled their country due to the political instability and turmoil erupting over there.
The displaced people tend to opt to travel to the northeastern states due to the region's geographical proximity with Bangladesh.
It ultimately leads to many illegal immigrants choosing Arunachal Pradesh as their next destination to seek refuge.
The AITF views this development as an existential threat to the state, as a result of which, they have requested the state government to treat this issue with utmost priority and step up vigilance at all the entry gates along the inter-state boundaries with Assam and other states.
The AITF also advised the government to implement rigorous checking of ILPs in the entire state in an efficient manner by deploying adequate troops to expel illegal immigrants for the sake of Arunachal's safety and security.
Furthermore, the AITF suggested that the authorities issuing ILP should employ foolproof mechanisms while issuing the permits.
