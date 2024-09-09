Arunachal Tribal Body Calls For Stringent Measures To Curb Illegal Immigration

ITANAGAR: As the state of Arunachal Pradesh is grappling with the issue of illegal immigration, an influential tribal body has urged the state government to thoroughly inspect the Inner Line Permits to curb the influx of illegal immigrants entering into the northeastern state.

The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), the apex body of community-based organisations in the state, have raised grave concerns regarding the crisis pertaining to the large scale influx of illegal immigrants into the inter-state border districts, including the capital region.

The AITF called upon the state government to closely monitor the situation on the ground and take preventive measures.