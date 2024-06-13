Arunachal Trio Represents India at BRICS Games in Russia

ITANAGAR: Three talented karatekas from Arunachal Pradesh are set to make their mark on international stage. They join eight-member Indian karate team competing in BRICS Games. Scheduled to be held in Kazan Russia from June 12 to 23 team comprises four male and four female karatekas. This highlights India's balanced representation in event.

Johny Mangkhiya, accomplished athlete will compete in Kumite category. Meanwhile, his teammates Abab Sangdo and Mesom Singhi will showcase their skills in Kata event. Their participation is especially significant given their previous selection for 19th Asian Games in China last year. They were excluded due to visa issues.

BRICS Games is an annual multi-sport tournament. Organized by member country holding rotating chair of BRICS organization including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. This year, event will be particularly notable as it opens its doors to athletes from non-BRICS countries For first time expanding competition's reach and diversity.

The inclusion of Arunachal trio in the Indian squad underscores growing prominence of athletes from northeastern region in national and international sports. Their journey to BRICS Games reflects their dedication and the rigorous training they have undergone. Overcoming significant challenges along the way.

Mangkhiya Sangdo and Singhi's participation not only adds to strength of Indian karate team. It also serves as inspiration for aspiring athletes from their home state and beyond. Their involvement in such prestigious event underscores potential and talent present in the region, paving way for future generations to pursue excellence in sports.

The BRICS Games will feature competitions in 27 different sports. Offering wide array of events for athletes and spectators alike. The inclusion of karate highlights the sport's growing popularity. And the high level of skill required to compete at such a level.

As games commence in Kazan. All eyes will be on Indian karate team particularly trio from Arunachal Pradesh. They carry with them the hopes and aspirations of their state and country. Their performance will not only be testament to their individual talents. It will also be reflection of collective effort and support that has brought them to this international stage.