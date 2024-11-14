Arunachal: Two Dead, Several Injured In Hospital Machete Attack

SEPPA: A tragic machete attack took place in the district hospital in Seppa, Arunachal Pradesh, on November 14, where a 60-year-old man identified as Nikam Sangbia went on a violent rampage, injuring over ten people.
Unfortunately, the assault claimed the life of a woman and a four-year-old girl. The attack created a chaotic scene inside the hospital, prompting patients to flee in fear.
Responding to the crisis, the officer-in-charge of Seppa Police Station and his team immediately rushed to the scene and managed to subdue Sangbia, though the officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle.
Addressing the media, Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom described the event as a tragic episode of violence among relatives.
Sikom stated that “the accused randomly attacked ten individuals within the hospital premises, resulting in two fatalities—a woman and a four-year-old girl.”
He assured that the accused would face severe consequences, highlighting that three of the injured have been referred to TRIHMS Hospital in Naharlagun, while others are receiving care locally.
Sikom explained that police patrolling occurs frequently around the hospital, but the attack happened shortly after concluding a morning patrol.
The hospital and surrounding area remain tense, with heightened security measures in place, as authorities continue to investigate the motive behind this assault.
