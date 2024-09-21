Arunachal: Two killed, two injured in Karsingsa Viaduct accident

Itanagar: Two youths died on the spot while two others were seriously injured when their motorbikes collided head-on on the newly constructed viaduct bridge between Nirjuli and Kharsingsa in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The tragic accident occurred along the NH-415 on Thursday evening, a senior police official said on Friday.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo informed that the accident occurred on the viaduct bridge, which currently has two-way traffic on a single lane. All the victims were on two-wheelers, heading from Banderdewa towards Nirjuli when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Nabam Ajay (27) from Lundang village in Balijan circle of Papum Pare district and Benjamin Sonesara (40) from Bishrampur village in Laluk under Assam’s North Lakhimpur district. Both were on the same bike when the accident occurred.

The two critically injured were identified as Lokam Jaju from Dikrong Colony, Nirjuli and Jacob Parah (20) from Banderdewa.

They have been admitted at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, where their condition is reported to be critical.

The SP further stated that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident and further details will be known after a thorough probe.

