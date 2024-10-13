Arunachal: Two Youths Arrested For Circulating Fake Pornography Video Of Local Girl

NAHARLAGUN: In a deeply disturbing turn of event, the Naharlagun Police have busted a heinous cyber-crime case involving the creation and circulation of a fake pornographic video using a local girl's photo.

The girl, currently studying in Guwahati, reported it to the police after she was shocked to find that her image was used in an explicit video circulating on various social media platforms.

The morphed video was initially shared on the Telegram app under the name "Arunachal Girl's VIP". It was sold to users in exchange for money.

This tarnished her image so much so that she was left in a state of mental distress after receiving unpleasant messages from known and unknown individuals questioning her integrity.