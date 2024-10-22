Arunachal Under Siege: Devastating Floods and Landslides Strike Amid Heavy Rain, Warns CM Khandu

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that heavy rain has caused terrific floods and landslides which have damaged significantly in the state, and this monsoon season has been "terrible" as compared to previous years.

Chief Minister Khandu said 33 roads and 13 bridges in Kurung Kumey district were heavily damaged due to natural calamities on June 30 while responding to a question from BJP MLA Pani Taram during the assembly session.

Road connectivity will be made between the PWD and the BRO to ensure access to food and medicine, said the minister.

Khandu, who also heads the state's disaster management authority, added that the state government has sanctioned Rs 17.26 crore for restoration work in the PWD Sangram Division. According to a report from Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner on July 19, telecommunication, water, and power supply in the district have been restored.

Heavy damage had been reported to the 11-KV power line near Kurung Bridge that is providing power supply to Parsi Parlo and parts of Damin Circle also, and so far, it has not been restored.

Restoration work at Kurung Bridge is on in full swing, and the chief minister said that NHDCL has set a deadline to complete the bridge before August 30.

He also claimed that the "first two deliveries of ration supplies to Damin were completed."

Staff members of NHDCL and BRO are putting in extra hours to reopen road connectivity to Sarli and other areas, he added.

The chief minister further said that his government would support the affected by reiterating that the state government has directed the Disaster Management Department to "conduct rigorous damage assessment so special funds can be brought forward".