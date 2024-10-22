Arunachal: 2nd State-Level Pencak Silat Championship Wraps Up in Itanagar

ITANAGAR: The 2nd State-Level Pencak Silat Championship concluded on October 21, 2024, at Marik Academy in Chimpu, Itanagar. The two-day championship was held from October 20 to 21, with more than 122 athletes and 20 technical officials from all the districts of Arunachal Pradesh participating in the event.

Three national referees also displayed their professionalism while judging the competitions of the championship.

Alternatively, that is to say, this championship proved a significant platform for young and dynamic athletes to showcase their prowess. The gold medal winners will have a chance to attend the National Pencak Silat Championship scheduled to be held in Jammu and Kashmir from November 16 to 18, 2024.

Notable participants in this event include Miss Damsop Tungi, Miss Meta Pao, and Miss Likha Aku who made her state proud with performances to secure a bronze medal from the Asian Championships just recently.

Gumnya Karbak, Director of the Sports Authority of Arunachal was present to grace the event and was hailed as the special guest. Department of Sports, Arunachal Pradesh officials supported the athletes and were there to grace the meet.

Early this morning, the Bronze medal winners of the 8th Asian Pencak Silat Championship - Likha Aku, Damsop Tungi, and Meta Pao - were given a warm welcome at Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi.

A large number of their family members, relatives, friends, and well-wishers gathered here to celebrate the achievement of the three athletes who comprised a seven-member contingent of the Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association.

The championship was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Here, seven sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh participated along with other than over 140 sportsmen from India.