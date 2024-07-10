Arunachal: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets K.T Parnaik to discuss harnessing of hydropower

ITANAGAR: Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar called on Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Monday and discussed harnessing the vast hydropower potential in the State and urban amenities.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh holds a significant portion of India's hydropower potential. With more than 58,000 MW of hydro potential, the State has substantial untapped resources. "The strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, given its geographical location and natural resources, underscores the need for developing its hydropower capabilities to meet both regional and national energy demands. Natural terrain and available water resources provide an attractive opportunity for the State and also for the Nation," he said.

The Governor said that the development of hydropower in Arunachal Pradesh offers a promising opportunity to contribute to India's renewable energy goals and enhance the State's economic development for a State. He said that it is a boon and inclusive development through the hydro-power projects will facilitate rapid progress of the State.

The Union Minister assured the Governor to provide all necessary assistance for the State of Arunachal Pradesh from his ministries. Meanwhile, Manohar Lal Khattar also held meet Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein. (ANI)

