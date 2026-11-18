OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai district has established a Tai-Khampti Language and Script Chair to promote and preserve the community's linguistic and cultural heritage.

AUS Joint Registrar Vipin Rawat said on Tuesday that the initiative would introduce a structured academic programme in the Tai-Khampti script. Undergraduate students across all faculties would be able to opt for it as an eight-credit elective, subject to programme guidelines.

He added that completing the course would also help students meet local language eligibility requirements for certain state government jobs.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by AUS Chairman Ashwani Lochan and attended by Vice-Chancellor Ajeya Jha and faculty deans. Lochan said universities had a responsibility to preserve indigenous languages, scripts and knowledge systems alongside modern education. The university also discussed curriculum development, credit allocation and integration of the elective into existing undergraduate programmes. On November 16, AUS proposed a Bhagwan Parshuram Chair to research and document 56 sites across the country associated with the Hindu deity. The proposed chair will undertake research, publications, seminars and academic collaborations on the historical, spiritual, cultural and religious significance of the sites.

Also Read: Chowna Mein Unveils Dr BR Ambedkar's Statue at Buddhist Centre in Arunachal's Namsai