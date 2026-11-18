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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday said Dr BR Ambedkar's ideals of equality, justice, education and social empowerment must continue to guide society towards an inclusive and harmonious future. Mein made the statement after unveiling a statue of Ambedkar at the Dhammabhumi Buddhist Centre in Namsai district. He said Ambedkar's contribution to nation-building and his commitment to human dignity continued to inspire generations.

The Deputy Chief Minister also urged people to take collective responsibility for preserving cultural heritage, promoting education and nurturing the values of future generations. He thanked the monks and the centre's team for installing the statue and appreciated their efforts to preserve and propagate the teachings of Lord Buddha.

Located at Zero Point Nanam-Sulongtoo in Namsai, the Dhammabhumi Buddhist Centre is an institution of the Arunachal Pradesh Bhikkhu Sangha. It works to promote spiritual development, social harmony, education and Buddhist culture through meditation programmes, Dhamma workshops and other initiatives.

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