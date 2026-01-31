Arunachal: Voters’ padyatra marks Gandhi martyrdom day, mobilises youth for democratic participation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: To commemorate the Martyrdom Day of Mahatma Gandhi and strengthen democratic participation, a grand voters’ padyatra (march) was organised here on Friday, drawing enthusiastic participation from over 500 youth and citizens.

The four-kilometre march, organised by MY Bharat, Arunachal Pradesh unit, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, began from the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) building and culminated at the SAI Complex at Chimpu.

The event was flagged off by Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Likha Nari Tadar in the presence of Miss Arunachal Pradesh 2025 Taba Jumshi and Satyajit Kachari, assistant director of National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), SAI. State level master trainer from the State Election Commission Sandeep Banerjee also graced the programme.

Participants marched through the city raising slogans such as “Long Live Democracy” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, creating strong public awareness on voter responsibility and the importance of democratic values.

Addressing the gathering at the SAI complex, Taba Jumshi encouraged young voters, particularly first-time voters, to exercise their franchise responsibly. She felicitated first-time voters with badges and administered the Voters’ Pledge, which was also signed by participants on a voter pledge hoarding.

MY Bharat deputy director Gopesh Pandey highlighted the significance of the day, recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of democracy, truth and non-violence, and his enduring contribution to India’s freedom movement and democratic ethos.

He also elaborated on MY Bharat as a flagship youth engagement platform of the Centre, aimed at empowering young citizens through volunteerism, civic participation and leadership.

Banerjee shared key insights on the electoral process, voter rights and ethical voting practices, urging youth to participate in elections with awareness and integrity. He also encouraged young participants to adopt yoga and meditation as part of a balanced and disciplined lifestyle.

Kachari, appreciated the collaborative efforts of all partner organisations and the enthusiastic participation of youth in making the event a meaningful success.

