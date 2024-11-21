Arunachal: Wangsu Advocates for Technology and Research to Boost Animal Husbandry

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu has hailed the contributions of ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) while taking part in the National Goat Conclave (Bakri Maha Kumbh Mela) held at Makhdoom, Mathura, in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the event held recently, Wangsu acknowledged the role of ICAR-CIRG in revolutionizing goat farming through technological innovations and farmer-centric training, officials said here on Wednesday.

"The contributions of ICAR-CIRG in providing new discoveries, interventions, and technological inputs for income generation are commendable. I urge farmers to adopt these initiatives and work collaboratively to improve goat farming, ensuring growth in the animal husbandry sector and contributing to the nation's progress," Wangsu said, highlighting the importance of technology and research.

The National Goat Conclave, organized by ICAR-CIRG in collaboration with the union Animal Husbandry and Dairying department, was inaugurated by Union MoS for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Prof. S P Singh Baghel.

The conclave themed "Technology Dissemination: Connecting Farmers with Livestock Technologies and Industry" aimed to bridge the gap between research and farmers. It brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including policy makers, scientists, and officials from state and central animal husbandry departments; goat farmers; NGOs; agri-business entrepreneurs; and students.

Various activities, including technology exhibitions, input distribution to SC/ST farmers, goat competitions, and scientist-farmer interactions, marked the event.

Participants gained direct access to the latest technologies and best practices in goat farming. The fair also saw the release of a goat newsletter and the signing of MoUs with organizations like the Goat Trust and IF Foundation to advance goat farming initiatives.

Accompanied by state animal husbandry secretary Hage Tari and senior officers, the delegation led by Wangsu aims to study advanced practices and technologies for potential implementation in Arunachal Pradesh, the official added.

