Arunachal West Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Arunachal West Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Arunachal West Lok Sabha Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the state, is gearing up for its electoral process this year.
The outcome of this election will be pivotal in determining the representation of the Arunachal West constituency in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s Parliament.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Arunachal West Constituency was 4,58,680.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Arunachal West Constituency
Eight individuals are contesting for the Arunachal East constituency, comprising one nominee each from the BJP, INC, and GSP, in addition to five independent candidates.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Arunachal West Constituency
Kiren Rijiju: Kiren Rijiju, from Arunachal Pradesh, has been serving as the Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries since 2023. A Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West, he's a three-time parliamentarian. His previous roles include Minister of State for Home Affairs (2014-2019), Minority Affairs (2019-2021), Sports and Youth Affairs (2019-2021, Independent Charge), and Law Minister (2021-2023).
Nabam Tuki: Nabam Tuki, a member of the Indian National Congress, served as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for two terms, with his first term from November 2011 to January 2016 and a brief second term in July 2016. He represents the Sagalee Assembly constituency in Papumpare district. In August 2022, he was appointed as the chairman of the North East Congress Coordination Committee.
Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Arunachal West Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Arunachal West Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kiren Rijiju, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious in the Arunachal West constituency with a total of 225,796 votes.
Nabam Tuki, representing the Indian National Congress (INC) was the runner-up with a total of 50953 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Arunachal West Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Arunachal West Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner-Ups for Arunachal West Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Kiren Rijiju emerged victorious for the BJP, with Nabam Tuki from the INC as the runner-up.
2014 - Kiren Rijiju emerged victorious for the BJP, with Takam Sanjoy from the INC as the runner-up.
2009 - Takam Sanjoy emerged victorious for the INC, with Kiren Rijiju from the BJP as the runner-up.
Arunachal West Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Who is the current Member of Parliament of Arunachal West?
- Kiren Rijiju, elected in 2019 is the present Member of Parliament of Arunachal West. He represents the Bharatiya Janata Party.
What districts does the Arunachal West Constituency cover?
- The Arunachal West Constituency covers Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, and West Siang districts.
How many Parliamentary constituencies are there in Arunachal Pradesh?
- Arunachal Pradesh has two Parliamentary constituencies- Arunachal West and Arunachal East.
Who is the present Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh?
- Pema Khandu is the present Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: