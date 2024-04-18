Arunachal West Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Arunachal West Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Arunachal West Lok Sabha Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the state, is gearing up for its electoral process this year.

The outcome of this election will be pivotal in determining the representation of the Arunachal West constituency in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s Parliament.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Arunachal West Constituency was 4,58,680.