Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency 2024- Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Sikkim Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Sikkim Constituency, the sole parliamentary constituency in the state of Sikkim, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in the Sikkim Constituency was 4,10,317.