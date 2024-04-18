Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency 2024- Know your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Sikkim Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Sikkim Constituency, the sole parliamentary constituency in the state of Sikkim, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in the Sikkim Constituency was 4,10,317.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Sikkim Constituency
Individuals contesting for the Sikkim constituency, comprised six candidates who are affiliated with political parties, in addition to eight independent candidates.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Sikkim Constituency
Indra Hang Subba: Indra Hang Subba is a politician from Sikkim, elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 with the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha. He's also a doctoral candidate in Physics at Sikkim University and hails from a village in West Sikkim, where he completed his early education.
Dinesh Chandra Nepal: Dinesh Chandra Nepal, a politician from Sikkim, has been designated as the BJP's nominee for the Lok Sabha election. His extensive experience in public service underscores his dedication to his community's well-being.
Gopal Chettri: Gopal Chettri, chairman of the Sikkim State Congress, is the party's Lok Sabha candidate for 2024. Appointed president of the Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee in 2023, his nomination reflects the party's inclusive approach towards both young and seasoned politicians.
Prem Das Rai: Prem Das Rai is a prominent politician from Sikkim, affiliated with the SDF party. He was an MP from 2009 to 2019 and is notable for his educational background from IIT and IIM. His work for Sikkim's development was recognized with the Eisenhower Fellowship in 2002.
Sikkim Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Sikkim Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Sikkim Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Sikkim Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indra Hang Subba, representing Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, emerged victorious in the Sikkim constituency with a total of 1,66,922 votes.
Dek Bahadur Katwal from Sikkim Democratic Front was the runner-up with a total of 1,54,489 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Sikkim Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Sikkim Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner-Ups for Sikkim Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Indra Hang Subba emerged victorious for the SKM, with Dek Bahadur Katwal from SDF, as the runner-up.
2014 - Prem Das Rai emerged victorious for the SDF, with Tek Nath Dhakal from SKM as the runner-up.
2009 - Prem Das Rai emerged victorious for the SDF, with Kharananda Upreti from INC as the runner-up.
Sikkim Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Who is the current Member of Parliament of the Sikkim Constituency?
- Indra Hang Subba is the current Member of Parliament of Sikkim Constituency.
How many Parliamentary constituencies does Sikkim have?
- Sikkim Constituency is the sole Parliamentary constituency of the state of Sikkim.
Who is the Chief Minister of Sikkim in 2024?
- The present Chief Minister of Sikkim is Prem Singh Tamang.
What is the scheduled date for the 18th Lok Sabha election in the Sikkim constituency?
- The Lok Sabha Election for Sikkim Constituency will take place on 19th April 2024.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: