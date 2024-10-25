Meghalaya CM & Mamata Banerjee Gear Up as Star Campaigners for Gambegre By-Poll Battle

SHILLONG: A major contest is likely in the three-cornered battleground of the Gambegre by-election, as Chief Ministers of both Meghalaya and West Bengal, Conrad Sangma, and Mamata Banerjee, respectively will lead the campaign for their parties.

As of now, six candidates have filed their nomination papers to vie for the seat. The list includes the Chief Minister's wife, Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma from NPP, Jingjang Marak from Congress, Bernard Marak from BJP, and two Independent candidates Sengkrabirth Marak and Jerry Sangma.

Sadhiarani Sangma of the Trinamool Congress filed her nomination on Wednesday. Today was the last day for nominations, and all the arrangements were made to fight out a tough battle in the poll.

On the other hand, the TMC also released the list of star campaigners for the by-election. The list includes the General Secretary of the party and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; the youth General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee; and the party's key person in charge of the Meghalaya unit, Manas Ranjan Bhunia.

Also on the list of star campaigners are TMC state President Charles Pyngrope, former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma (who is Sadhiarani's brother-in-law), and former Cabinet Minister Zenith Sangma, who is married to the TMC candidate, among others.

The TMC is fully backing its candidate as it believes Sadhiarani has a real chance; she is, currently, a Member of the District Council for the Garo Hills, and she has contested this seat twice before though she lost.

The NPP also puts a strong argument for backing its candidate as electing the Chief Minister's wife would give people direct access to the Chief Minister's office.

Traditionally, the seat has been held by Saleng Sangma of Congress, who relinquished it after getting elected as the Tura MP. Jingjang Marak is a first-time contestant on a Congress ticket.

BJP has also fielded Bernard Marak, MDC; however, it would be interesting to know why he chose to contest in this position from Gambegre and not from Tura, where he enjoys some sort of support. Competition for the poll will be between NPP and TMC. Congress and BJP candidates are weak. Thus, the battle is likely to be fierce. The two Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and West Bengal are ready to slug it out at the hustings.