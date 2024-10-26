Arunachal: West Kameng Police arrest two drug peddlers; seize 163.2 kg of cannabis

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: As part of the ongoing fight against drug trafficking under the ‘Operation Dawn’, the West Kameng Police in Arunachal Pradesh arrested two drug peddlers and seized 163.2 kgs of suspected cannabis worth Rs 13.04 lakh from them.

Police said that acting on actionable input, movement of two drug peddlers was tracked along the jungles in Lipakphu. Subsequently, a team from Balemu police station successfully apprehended the two individuals, who were found carrying five gunny bags full of suspected cannabis.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Jintu Daimari (23) and Mintu Daimary (21), both residents of Udalguri in Assam.

In addition to the contrabands, the police also seized three mobile phones including, two functioning mobile walkie-talkies, one khukri, and an Alto car used in the offence.

The duo is currently in police custody as investigations continue to uncover more details about their drug.

