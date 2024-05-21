Arunachal: West Siang District DC inspects major ongoing projects, directs quality work

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The West Siang District Deputy Commissioner, Hage Mamu, inspected the major ongoing centrally sponsored projects in the district on Monday. The DC was accompanied by the District Planning Officer (DPO) Marjum Karga.

The DC inspected the construction of multipurpose community hall at Aalo under PWD Division, the recently commenced construction of multi storied building for Parking at Aalo and walkway in River front under UD & Housing Department. She also inspected the ongoing Viaduct construction work near Takpu Bagra at 309.781 km of Potin-Pangin Section of NH-13 under Basar Highway Division.

Expressing satisfaction at the way the project is being executed, the DC advised the site Engineers of the company and the field officers of Highway to ensure quality of work and complete the project in time. She said that after the completion of remaining viaducts, the travelling time will reduce substantially.

This is her second visit to the project after taking over the charge of the Deputy Commissioner of West Siang District in November 2023. She also stressed on the importance of these 4 projects in bringing relief to people and will be of immense use to the public.

“Therefore, these projects will be inspected bi-monthly,” DC stressed. Among others, AE-PWD Highway, Gemar Padu, EE-PWD, Aalo, K. Siram, and AE-UD Aalo were present on the site.

