Arunachal Witnessing Historic Transformation in Road Connectivity: CM Pema Khandu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that the state was witnessing a historic transformation in connectivity and infrastructure development, achieving unprecedented milestones in road and bridge construction under his government’s “PEMA 3.0 – Year of Reforms and Growth” initiative. Sharing the progress on social media, Khandu said the state had recorded a 251% increase in rural roads and built 3,750 km of National Highways, reflecting the government’s strong focus on inclusive growth through improved connectivity.

“Arunachal Pradesh is scripting a new chapter in connectivity. With relentless efforts and visionary planning, we have expanded road infrastructure to even the remotest corners of the state,” the Chief Minister wrote in a post on X.

He informed that the Centre had sanctioned over ?55,000 crore for the construction of Frontier Highways, which are expected to significantly boost inter-district connectivity, border area development, and tourism potential in the frontier regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Our people living along the borders will no longer feel isolated. Frontier Highways will not only strengthen national security but also open up vast opportunities for socio-economic growth,” Khandu emphasized.

Underlining the state’s budgetary commitment, the Chief Minister said that 12.9% of Arunachal Pradesh’s budget was allocated to roads and bridges — the highest in India. This, he added, reflected the government’s priority to ensure sustainable and inclusive development through improved infrastructure.

Khandu further stated that the pace of road construction had increased ninefold in recent years, resulting in the completion of several key projects under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Development Plan (CMCSRDP).

So far, Rs 965.99 crore had been sanctioned under this scheme, and 393.57 km of roads had been completed, improving access to far-flung areas. “Roads are the lifelines of Arunachal Pradesh. Our government is fully committed to ensuring that every village, every district, and every citizen benefits from this transformation,” Khandu asserted, reaffirming his vision of “Infrastructure for Inclusive Growth.”

According to official data shared by the Chief Minister, 270 bridges had been constructed across the state during his tenure, connecting remote valleys and ensuring all-weather accessibility for communities and local economies.

