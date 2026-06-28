Arunachal: Woman Held With Heroin Worth ₹4.5 Lakh in Tirap Raid

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A 39-year-old woman has been arrested with heroin valued at around Rs 4.5 lakh in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. According to official sources, Nyamyang Thingnok was apprehended during a joint anti-drug operation conducted by the police and the local administration at Batey Colony in Deomali. A police team carried out a raid at her residence, during which it seized the contraband along with Rs 9,700 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales, a mobile phone, and other incriminating materials.

Police said Thingnok had been on the run since May 15 this year, following the registration of a narcotics case and the subsequent arrest of two of her associates. The accused had previously been arrested in another case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police added.

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