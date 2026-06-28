Meghalaya’s Growing Youth Electorate Becomes Key Battleground Ahead of 2028 Polls

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With Meghalaya witnessing a rapidly expanding youth electorate ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections, political parties have begun sharpening their focus on young voters, widely regarded as a decisive constituency capable of influencing the state's political landscape. From youth-centric welfare schemes and employment generation initiatives to sports promotion and direct public engagement, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has intensified his outreach to the younger generation through government programmes, interactions at public events, musical performances, presentation of guitars to aspiring musicians, and a strong emphasis on creating employment opportunities and expanding support for sportspersons.

Against this backdrop, former Cabinet Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator Kyrmen Shylla acknowledged that the growing youth population would have a significant bearing on future elections, while maintaining that every voter remains equally important in a democracy.

Speaking to reporters, Shylla, referring to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's repeated emphasis on the state's large youth population, said there was no denying that Meghalaya has a significant youth demographic, although the trend is not unique to the state but reflects the demographic reality across the country.

He said the mindset of young voters could alter the electoral landscape, as their aspirations and choices would substantially influence election outcomes, adding that their contribution would be considerable.

"Being higher number of course, what is the mind of the youth that might change the election scenario, as whatever they have in mind impacts the election, their huge contribution will be there," Shylla said.

The UDP leader asserted that young voters have consistently played a defining role in elections and would continue to remain a decisive force in the 2028 Assembly polls and beyond.

"Not only in 2028, in every election, youths have always contributed a lot and they are the game changer as they will have great impact in any election," he added.

At the same time, Shylla cautioned against reducing elections solely to youth politics, stressing that every section of the electorate carries equal democratic weight and that the mandate ultimately belongs to all eligible voters.

"So, when it comes to elections, each and every voter plays an important role, so we cannot just count the youths. Everyone has the right to vote," the UDP legislator said.

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