Arunachal: Woman held with suspected ganja in East Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: East Siang Police apprehended a woman and seized around 1.3 kg of suspected ganja during a search operation at Oyan village under Sille-Oyan Police Station as part of Operation Dawn 2.0. The operation was launched on Saturday following information about the alleged illegal sale of ganja in the village. A police team led by Sille-Oyan Police Station Officer-in-Charge SI Yike Lomri conducted a search at the residence of Totong Pegu in the presence of Executive Magistrate-cum-Circle Officer Dubom Apang. During the search, police recovered approximately 1.3 kg of suspected ganja, including packaging material, from the possession of Opera Pegu, wife of Totong Pegu. The seized contraband was weighed, sealed and documented as per legal procedures, while the entire operation was videographed. The accused was apprehended and a case was registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

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