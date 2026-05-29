Over 41 kg suspected ganja seized during anti-narcotics raid in Boko, one arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a major anti-narcotics operation, police teams led by Jankishore Gogoi, APS, Co-District Superintendent of Police, Boko–Chaygaon, conducted a search at Batakuchi village under Boko police station, Kamrup (R), acting on source information. The operation was carried out with the support of ASI Atul Deka, IC Hahim OP, and SI(P) Bijoy Nath of Boko police station. During the raid, six plastic bags containing suspected ganja were recovered from the residence of the accused. The total seized quantity amounted to 41.605 kg, including the weight of the plastic bags. The accused has been identified as Bhumidhar Rabha (69 years), son of Late Kandu Ch Rabha, resident of Batakuchi village under Boko police station, Kamrup (R). Police confirmed that the accused was apprehended and brought to the Boko police station for necessary legal action.

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