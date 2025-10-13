Arunachal: Workshop empowers educators on ethical media use

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) successfully concluded a two-day Prant Prachar Vibhag workshop on October 12 at its head office in Pachin Colony, focusing on ethical media engagement, digital content creation, and value-based communication among educators.

The workshop brought together Prachar Pramukhs from Vidya Niketans, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) of East Siang and Siang districts, and Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), Khela. The initiative aimed to strengthen awareness about responsible use of social media and its potential to enhance education and nation-building.

Organized under the aegis of Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, which oversees over 24,000 formal and informal educational institutions across India through ASVS in Arunachal Pradesh, the workshop reflected the organization’s mission to promote moral development, value-based education, and cultural awareness among students.

The inaugural session was graced by Tai Tagak, former advisor to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and Patron of ASVS, who lit the ceremonial lamp. He was joined by Vikas Sharma, Kshetra Prachar Pramukh, Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra; Tumge Lollen, secretary ASVS; and Sukumaran K, state coordinator of ASVS.

In his address, Tagak paid homage to Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary, recalling his pioneering contributions to education, healthcare, and rural development. He highlighted Nanaji’s founding of the first Saraswati Shishu Mandir in 1952 and his establishment of the Deendayal Research Institute and Chitrakoot Gramoday Vishwavidyalaya, urging educators to draw inspiration from his ideals. Tagak also encouraged teachers to harness social media as a positive and constructive tool for communication and nation-building.

Over the two days, participants engaged in interactive sessions on effective social media use, digital storytelling, and ethical online practices. Discussions highlighted how responsible communication can serve as a powerful instrument for educational outreach and community engagement.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: 4 held, heroin seized in twin anti-drug operations

Also Watch: