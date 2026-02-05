Arunachal Workshop Empowers Girls with Cancer Awareness on World Cancer Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of World Cancer Day observances, Spearhead Gunners, in collaboration with the Women and Child Development (WCD) department at Tuting in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, organized a cancer awareness workshop for adolescent girls, with a focus on early prevention and health education.

A total of 72 adolescent girls participated in the workshop, which featured interactive sessions on HPV vaccination, breast self-examination, and menstrual health and hygiene—key areas linked to the early detection and prevention of cancer, a defence communiqué informed here.

Medical experts and resource persons used simple demonstrations and open discussions to address myths, encourage questions and promote healthy practices, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat informed on Wednesday.

The programme was conducted under Operation Sadbhavna, underscoring the Indian Army’s people-centric approach to health awareness, women empowerment and community development in remote and border areas. The workshop provided a safe and supportive platform for young girls to openly discuss health-related issues that often remain unaddressed.

Participants appreciated the initiative, noting that such awareness programmes play a vital role in building a healthier and more confident generation.

