Arunachal: Workshop on ‘Mental Health and Well-being’ held at RGU

RONO HILLS: A two-day workshop, dedicated to mental health and well-being, designed to support both university students and educators, was held at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), here on Tuesday.

The workshop is part of the project titled ‘Mapping and Exploration of Mental Health Status of Students and Teachers of RGU’, to cultivate a culture of well-being on campus.

The workshop delved into the strategies for fostering resilience and self-care among students. Around 600 students from the university engaged in a fruitful dyadic interactive session.

Professor Jitendra Nagpal, Senior Psychiatrist and Program Director from Expressions India, narrated the fundamentals and nuances of mental health and overall well-being through theoretical and practical demonstrations. He praised the university authority for taking a proactive and student-centric approach to mental health and wellness and socio-emotional learning.

The RGU registrar, NT Rikam, underscored the need to inculcate the concept and its basics into the curriculum for a formal dissemination of talks to undo the prevailing stigma, myths, and taboo in society and strive on the paths of true progress as mankind.

Meanwhile, University Vice chancellor Saket Kushwaha encouraged the faculties and various departments to hold hands in carrying out more of such programs and congratulated the organizing team for conducting a meaningful workshop benefiting the target population.

He appreciated the idea of parental role played by the teachers’ supportive role in empathy towards students. He explained the idea of mental health mapping of students and how to create a platform for increasing mental health awareness and health-seeking behaviour for a healthy socio-psychological aptitude and educational career.

On the second day, a technical session titled “Indicators to Look for Mental Health Concerns Among Young Adults” was delivered by a psychiatrist from Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur, Dr. Diptadhi Mukherjee.

It was followed by a session titled “Mental Health and Learning Disabilities: Some Common Measures that Can Be Used by Teachers at the University Level." The third technical session focused on “Mental Health Prevention and Promotion Among Young Adults: Role of Paraprofessionals and Non-Clinicians.”

