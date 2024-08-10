Arunachal: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) conducts talk on rights of indigenous people

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The political science department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS) and Department of Law on the varsity conducted a day-long talk on ‘Rights of indigenous people in voluntary isolation and initial contact’ on Friday. Post graduate students, research scholars, faculty members, HoDs, media and indigenous activists participated in the talk. In his address RGU VC Prof Saket Khushwaha highlighted the importance of being indigenous and stressed the young minds to preserve and promote indigenous values, cultural traits and traditions. He said that voluntary isolation of indigenous community might not be feasible owing to lack of various facilities such as health, education and infrastructure.

RGU Registrar Dr N T Rikam while citing the present scenario of the state said that it is a reminder of how people have strived and come this far. Embracing the uniqueness of the cultural diversity of the state, Dr Rikam stressed on the documentation of language by academic institutions in collaboration with the community based organizations of the state.

Programme coordinator Dr David Gao while highlighting the significance of the program which is to celebrate indigenous people in their knowledge, said that the day is also to mark the rights of indigenous people to make their own decisions and adopt a way of life meaningful and culturally appropriate to them. He further informed that this year the United Nations has focused on the theme “Protecting the rights of indigenous people in voluntary isolation and initial contact”. Though there are no reported cases of voluntary isolation in Arunachal Pradesh, however, the new era of modern development has put up a major challenge for the elderly populace residing in the remote villages which are more or less cut off from modern development, he further added.

Keynote speaker Jarjum Ete in her address enlightened on the constitutional status of indigenous nomenclature being used in different corners of the world. Speaking in the context of Arunachal, she opined that the older generations have isolated themselves whereas youngsters are gradually assimilating with the outsiders, because of which indigenous values and cultural practices might dwindle away gradually. Talking about social and political marginalization, Ete calls out for strengthening the indigenous root by coming together in a more organized manner.

Bhanu Tatak, an independent researcher, discussed the ways to regulate the programmes and policies, in order to harness the resources in a more sustainable manner. She further highlighted the ongoing ecological and environmental issues around the world.

