Arunachal: World Malaria Day celebrated in East Siang District Health Society

PASIGHAT: The East Siang District Health Society (DHS), celebrated the World Malaria Day, with the theme accelerating the fight against Malaria for a more equitable world at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) on Thursday.

The world Malaria day is an annual event to raise awareness about preventive measures against Malaria so that people do not fall victim of the disease.

In East Siang district, for the last three years not a single case of malaria was detected. Hence technically the district is eligible to be declared as Malaria free district.

The occasion was marked by a rally by the students BSC Nursing students from Government Nursing College Pasighat and ANM Students from HTRC Pasighat which was flagged off by BPGH Medical Superintendent Dr. YR Darang and East Siang DMO Dr. Komling Perme.

Earlier, the DVBDCPO Dr. Keni Lego briefed the gathering epidemiology of Malaria. An oath taking ceremony was also undertaken to keep the surrounding clean - Machhar-dani lagao Malaria se bacho, Pani jama hone mat do, Malaria se bacho.

