Assam Rifles organized an awareness lecture on Malaria in Sonitpur district

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized an awareness lecture on Malaria precautions at Sotai village under Sonitpur district on Sunday. The event aimed to educate villagers about the importance of preventive measures against Malaria and empower them with knowledge to protect themselves and their families.

The lecture covered the transmission of malaria, its common symptoms and preventive measures. Stress was laid on the significance on maintaining cleanliness, eliminating stagnant water breeding grounds for mosquitoes and using mosquito nets and repellents effectively. Visual aids such as posters and pamphlets were distributed to reinforce key messages and aid in comprehension.

The lecture proved to be an insightful and engaging initiative, empowering the community of Sotai village with the knowledge and tools necessary to combat Malaria effectively. A total of 170 villagers witnessed the subject event.

