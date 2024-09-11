Arunachal: World Suicide Prevention Day Observed at Arunachal Pradesh University with Collaborative Events

PASIGHAT: The Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, on Tuesday, observed the World Suicide Prevention Day with a series of impactful events organized by the Department of Social Work, in collaboration with the District Mental Health Unit, East Siang District. The day featured a thought-provoking skit performed by first and third semester students from the Master of Arts in Social Work (MASW) programme. The skit, themed “Mental Health: Stigma and Awareness,” addressed the critical need for social support, timely intervention, and professional help in tackling mental health issues.

Dr. Magong Pangkam, Psychiatrist, presented a session on “Depression and Suicide,” where he emphasized that depression is a major factor leading to suicide, often described as more intense than the pain of childbirth. He detailed the signs and symptoms of depression, the disorders that can contribute to it, and the cognitive patterns of worthlessness, helplessness, and hopelessness that frequently lead to suicidal thoughts.

Clinical psychologist Kenyam Pertin focused on the importance of mental health and self-care. She discussed how myths and stigma surrounding mental health issues can prevent individuals from seeking early intervention and hinder carers from recognizing early warning signs. Ms. Pertin called for a shift in the narrative, advocating for the normalization of mental health discussions and breaking down societal taboos.

