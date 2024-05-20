Mental health awareness session held at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: A lively deliberation by medical experts to create awareness on the mental health was held at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital with a media interactive session.

This session was organized by the Department of Psychiatry at DMCH in collaboration with the East Zone Indian Psychiatric Society (EZIPS), aiming at to focus on mental health issues and combat drug use in the region.

The media interactive session on mental health awareness was followed by walkathon rally on the theme - “Say No To Drugs” in the morning.

Speaking in the interactive session, Dr. Jayanta Das stressed on the varied nature of mental health problems and social stigma associated with it.

“This stigma should be eliminated from society by creating awareness and reach out for solution available in medical science as this problem found prevalent in all age groups. So rather than concealing it, we should talk freely about it and seek medical aids without any hesitation. Remember stigma often prevents individuals from seeking necessary help, Dr. Das added.

Dr. Das also made a fervant appeal to the media brethren to play a pivotal role in changing perceptions and promote mental health awareness. The session included discussions as how to cope up at the event of stress, anxiety, and depression and offered valuable tips for all.

In the session, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent Prof. (Dr.) Anku Moni Saikia, explained elaborately on various mental health challenges and the role of supportive environments in addressing these issues.

