Arunachal: Youth parliament held; participants advance to state round

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament on the theme "50 Years of Emergency: A Lesson for Indian Democracy" was held in Itanagar and Ziro on Friday, and organizers selected the top participants for the state-level round scheduled in March.

In Itanagar, MY Bharat organized the programme in collaboration with Dera Natung Government College.

The college principal, Dr M Q Khan, chaired the event, which saw active participation from students who presented well-researched arguments on the historical, political and constitutional dimensions of the Emergency.

Deputy Director of MY Bharat Gopesh Pandey said the initiative aims to encourage critical thinking and informed democratic engagement among youth, stressing the need to revisit the Emergency period to understand constitutional safeguards, civil liberties and democratic institutions.

Faculty members from the departments of Hindi, English, Political Science, History and Physics attended the programme.

After evaluating the participants on content, delivery and relevance, the organizers selected 10 participants for the state round. Tehen Henkhe secured first position.

Faculty members commended the participants for their analytical depth and clarity of expression.

Meanwhile, Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU) conducted the district round at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district under the same theme.

A total of 27 participants, mainly from IGTAMSU and Saint Claret College, took part in structured parliamentary deliberations.

Registrar of IGTAMSU Prasant Roy highlighted the importance of safeguarding democratic principles and constitutional values.

Jury members Tai Arun, Tage Rita Takhe and Anwar Husain evaluated the participants based on set criteria.

Based on the assessment, the organizers selected Karyir Ronya, Apung Konia, Reena Tamang, Ajo Pulu and Raut Aung Tingwa to represent the district at the state round of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament. Both events concluded with the distribution of certificates and a renewed emphasis on strengthening democratic awareness and responsible citizenship among youth.

