Assam: Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament at Goalpara College on Feb 28

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The National Service Scheme, Goalpara College (Autonomous), in association with My Bharat, Goalpara, is going to conduct the district-level Viksit Bharat Yuva connect Programme along with the Youth Parliament 2026 at Goalpara College on Saturday. This is an initiative under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt of India, aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2027. Goalpara College has been selected as the nodal institution to host both the events. More than fifty participants from different parts of the district will participate in this mega event. The Best Youth Awardee (Goalpara) Jahangir Alom Mollah will take a session and interact with the youth participants as a part of the programme, which will be inaugurated by Principal of Goalpara College Dr Subhash Barman.

Also Read: Assam’s youth key to industrialization for Viksit Bharat 2047: Experts