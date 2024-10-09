Arunachal's 7-Member Team Departs for Asian Pencak Silat Championship in Uzbekistan

ITANAGAR: A seven-member contingent from Arunachal Pradesh took off for Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to participate in the 8th Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship from October 10 to 16, 2024.

General Secretary of the North East Pencak Silat Federation, Kipa Takar, identified Meta Pao, Damsop Tungi, Likha Oum, Sonam Lamrah, Biki Yatang, Likha Aku, and Tai Taling as participants.

They departed Arunachal Pradesh on October 7. The contingent left for Tashkent from New Delhi soon after. According to Takar, this competition is part of the formal calendar of pencak silat officiated by the respective country.

He clarifies that following their performances, medal winners of this championship will now have the opportunity to represent India in overseas competitions, such as the World Pencak Silat Championship.

This is a first for players from Arunachal Pradesh who will be representing India in the Senior Asian Pencak Silat Championship. Out of 40 Indian participants, eight players came from Arunachal Pradesh, and seven have already left for the competition.

Takar derived much pride in this Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association's achievement as he is optimistic that the players are going to give their all and try to bag medals back to their state. He also raises the point of difficulties faced by the players, which include not having a training center in the region, making the task complicated for preparation towards various competitions.

Not withstanding all these limitations, the athletes have performed creditably and qualified for the Asian Championship, thanks to a superlative performance in the Senior Pencak Silat Championship in Odisha.

Takar concluded by urging the state government to support the creation of a Pencak Silat training center in Itanagar, which would significantly aid the development of future athletes from the region.