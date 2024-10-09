Nagaland Extends Ban Exemption on Single-Use Plastics Until November 2024

KOHIMA: The Nagaland government has relaxed the ban on single-use plastics and bottles less than 1-litre till November 30, 2024.

The decision taken into account all concerns related to the industry as well as public interest and has specified conditions to be met.

The government has asked all retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers who are using single-use plastics or bottles of less than 1-litre to sell off their existing stock in this extended period.

The DIPR has issued a statement to point out that the manufacturer and suppliers should take effective measures for collecting and disposing of waste plastic bottles. However, it also notified that Federation of Nagaland Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturer Association (FNPMA) may keep aside the proposed buy-back scheme during this period.

Those deputy commissioners were advised to personally communicate the above order to all the Urban Local Bodies and village authorities so that there will be strict compliance with the same and take measures for proper and responsible disposal of collection of waste plastic in their respective areas.

According to it, other items and conditions of the original notification issued on July 10, 2024, would stand as before.

All the manufacturers and suppliers are expected to take proper measure of collection and disposal of waste plastic bottles during this relaxation period.

FNPMA has also been desired to implement the proposed buyback scheme in this time period.

While doing so, the declaration of village as a 'No Plastic Zone' and launching of Green Community Club was held jointly at the Village Council Hall in Monyakshu on 07th October.

According to a statement issued by the organizers, it was jointly organised with district administration, the Forest Department of Mon, and local stakeholders, including Monyakshu Village Council, Monyakshu Village Students' Union, KNSK Monyakshu Unit, Monyakshu Village Baptist Church, and the Monyakshu Citizens' Union.

The declaration and launch of the bill called for the abolishment of single-use plastics and massive reductions of plastic wastes. It espouses the inculcation of a culture of sustainability by reusing, recycling, and minimizing sources of plastic pollution to water, earth, and wildlife. It should encourage alternatives and innovations that are more beneficial.