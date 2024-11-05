Arunachal's Biodiversity Conservation Earns Global Recognition At UN Convention In Colombia

ITANAGAR: In a proud moment for the state, Arunachal Pradesh has garnered global recognition at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD) held in Cali, Colombia for its commendable efforts in biodiversity conservation.

Ngilyang Tam, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden of the state, led the delegation during the convention from October 21 to 31.

Notably, the CBD is a legally binding international agreement that aims to conserve biodiversity, promote sustainable use of natural resources, and ensure fair sharing of benefits from genetic resources.

Taking to the social media handle X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed joy in the state's representation on a global platform, underscoring their commitment to environmental sustainability and wildlife protection.