Arunachal's Biodiversity Conservation Earns Global Recognition At UN Convention In Colombia

ITANAGAR: In a proud moment for the state, Arunachal Pradesh has garnered global recognition at the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (UNCBD) held in Cali, Colombia for its commendable efforts in biodiversity conservation.
Ngilyang Tam, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden of the state, led the delegation during the convention from October 21 to 31.
Notably, the CBD is a legally binding international agreement that aims to conserve biodiversity, promote sustainable use of natural resources, and ensure fair sharing of benefits from genetic resources.
Taking to the social media handle X, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed joy in the state's representation on a global platform, underscoring their commitment to environmental sustainability and wildlife protection.
CM Khandu wrote, "Proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh! Our delegation led by Shri Ngilyang Tam Ji represented India at UNCBD in Cali, Colombia, showcasing Arunachal's success stories in biodiversity conservation."
He also lauded the state's initiatives - 'Snow Leopard protection' and 'Airgun Surrender Abhiyan' - promoting a greener, sustainable future!
"From Snow Leopard Protection to Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, we’re continuously working towards a greener, sustainable future!" the post added.
The delegates showcased success stories of the state regarding the protection, conservation, and preservation of biodiversity, forests, and wildlife resources to draw global attention.
ALSO READ: Arunachal Pradesh: Woman Delivers Baby in an Ambulance Enroute Hospital
ALSO WATCH: